The Early Bird Special Just Got Even Earlier.

New research says if we’re watching our weight, dinner should be at 2PM!

The study was conducted by Louisiana State University – they were testing the effects of fasting at night. They had two groups of people eating the same number of calories… one group could eat for half the day – 8am to 8pm. The other group had to consume all their calories in half that time… between 8am and 2pm… and then fast for the next 18 hours.

The result?

The group that stopped eating at 2pm and fasted for 18 hours burned more calories, and had an easier time controlling their hunger throughout the day.

So if you’re trying to lose weight and manage your appetite, try eating all your daily calories between 8am and 2pm. Without changing anything you’re eating – only the TIME when you’re eating. The experts say you will seriously move the scale.

And listen, I know that’s no fun on the weekends when we all want to have a couple of social dinners. So, just implement the Louisiana State “fast” Monday through Friday. And you’ll still reshape your body in no time.