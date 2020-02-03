Thieves target property in Fairbanks self-storage units
FAIRBANKS, Alaska (AP) – Alaska State Troopers say thieves have stolen a half-million dollars in property from self-storage units in Fairbanks over the last three months. KTVF-television reports 10 to 15 units were hit at multiple storage facilities. Thieves at one storage unit took precious metals valued at more than $300,000. Sgt. Brian Zeisel says thieves at a business broke into a storage unit and knocked down walls to reach other units. Zeisel says security varies at the businesses. He says some are not staffed and some have low-quality cameras, making it difficult for law enforcement officers to find suspects.