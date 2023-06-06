Travel experts with Triple-A are predicting “a strong recovery” this year for the CRUISE industry!
So, just for fun, here are some of the common “code” words used by ship crew members, which we hope you’ll NEVER hear on your next cruise:
First, if you hear there’s a “code Oscar” or “Mister MOB” – start searching the water! The word MOB is an acronym for “Man Over-Board”… and “Oscar” refers to the international phonetic spelling of “MOB,” which is “Mike – Oscar – Bravo.” Basically, if you hear any of those terms, expect to see lots of crewmembers searching the water for the missing passenger.
Another term you DON’T want to hear on a cruise? That there’s been a “protein spill.” Which likely means a passenger got seasick somewhere. Also, if a crewmember talks about a “cone” on board, they’re referring to a passenger who’s being so annoying, they should be avoided – like “traffic cones” used on highways!
And what’s going on if you hear a crewmember talk about a “Mufasa?”That’s a reference to the Disney animated film “The Lion King,” in which the young lion Simba loses his father, Mufasa. And it means a child onboard has been separated from their parent!
The post Travel experts with Triple-A are predicting “a strong recovery” this year for the CRUISE industry! appeared first on John Tesh.