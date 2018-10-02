Troopers say 4 killed, others hurt, in Parks Highway crash

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) – Alaska State Troopers are investigating a collision on the Parks Highway that left four men dead and injured others, including a 2-year-old boy.

Troopers say the men killed Monday afternoon were among five people who had been traveling in a van that passed a commercial vehicle in a no-passing zone.

According to troopers, the driver of the van and a passenger died when their vehicle crashed into a truck traveling in the opposite direction.

Two other passengers from the van died while being transported to a hospital. The fifth person in the van sustained critical injuries.

Trooper say a 2-year-old boy in the truck was flown to an Anchorage hospital with serious injuries.

The post Troopers say 4 killed, others hurt, in Parks Highway crash appeared first on Newstalk 750 – 103.7 KFQD.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Sitka Assembly member sued over marijuana business dispute Report says officers justified in fatal Fairbanks shooting Oklahoma man fatally mauled by bear Authorities say Track Palin could face jail time State wants lawsuit challenging bonding proposal dismissed Sarah Palin’s son, Track Palin, accused of another assault
Comments