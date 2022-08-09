Mix 103.1 KMXS 103.1 Logo

Trump Accuses Democrats Behind Raid Of Florida Home

August 9, 2022 7:17AM AKDT
(New York, NY) — Former President Trump says the raid on his Mar-a-Lago resort yesterday was an attack by “radical left Democrats” who don’t want him to run for president in 2024. Trump issued that statement but ignored reporter questions shouted at him as he left Trump Tower in New York City last night. Trump says his home was “under siege, raided, and occupied by a large group of FBI agents.” The raid was in connection to materials Trump allegedly brought to his Florida home from the White House.

