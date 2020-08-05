      Weather Alert

Trump Jr. expresses opposition to Alaska mine project

Aug 4, 2020 @ 7:12pm

By BECKY BOHRER Associated Press
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — President Donald Trump’s eldest son has agreed with calls to block a proposed copper and gold mine near the headwaters of a major U.S. salmon fishery in southwest Alaska. Donald Trump Jr. responded Tuesday to a tweet by a former aide to Vice President Mike Pence that expressed hope the president would direct the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to block the proposed Pebble Mine. Trump Jr. tweeted in response that he agreed. This comes as the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers weighs a key permitting decision for the project. The developer, the Pebble Limited Partnership, is owned by Canada-based Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd.

