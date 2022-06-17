      Weather Alert

Two Killed In Alabama Church Shooting

Jun 17, 2022 @ 3:22am

VESTAVIA HILLS, Ala. (AP) – Police in Alabama say a gunman opened fired on a small group meeting at a suburban church, killing two people and injuring a third before being taken into custody.

The attack happened Thursday evening at Saint Stephen’s Episcopal Church in the Birmingham suburb of Vestavia Hills.

Police Capt. Shane Ware declined to identify the suspect or the victims, or provide further details on the attack.

The church’s website listed a “Boomers Potluck” for Thursday night.

The violence comes a month after a man opened fire on Taiwanese parishioners at a church in Southern California, killing one person and wounding five.

You May Also Like
Palin, Begich, Gross advance in Alaska US House race
WHO: COVID Deaths Back On The Rise
Harry Styles Discusses a One Direction Reunion
Tundra wildfire creeps closer toward Alaska Native community
Head of Alaska’s natural resources department resigning

Recently Played

Saturday, June 18th, 2022
Connect With Us Listen To Us On