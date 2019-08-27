      Weather Alert

US education secretary visits alternative schools in Alaska

Aug 27, 2019 @ 12:38pm

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) – The U.S. education secretary is touring Alaska to see how communities use alternatives to traditional K-12 public schooling.

Alaska Public Media reported Monday that the trip this week is the first visit to Alaska by Secretary Betsy DeVos.

Republican Gov. Mike Dunleavy hosted DeVos at Mat-Su Central School in Wasilla, a public alternative school that officials say focuses on individual student outcomes.

DeVos is a champion of school vouchers and charter schools who says the Mat-Su model could serve as a template for rural communities.

She says village schooling alternatives could implement local culture in a robust manner.

DeVos also visited American Charter Academy in the Mat-Su Borough with Republican U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski, who voted against her confirmation as secretary.

DeVos is scheduled to visit Anchorage, Nome and Kotzebue.

Information from: KSKA-FM, http://www.kska.org

You May Also Like
Pizza, Pop, & Plants Mix 103.1 Contest
Mix Trivia Night @ McGinley's Wed. @ 6:30pm AKST
McGinley's/Mix Trivia Question of the Week
5 in 5 at 8:05 Trivia for Ca$h
Despacito - Luis Fonsi, Justin Bieber & Daddy Yankee (Music Video)
Traffic Cams

Recently Played

August 28th, 2019
8:46am
Shake It Off Taylor Swift
8:43am
If I Cant Have You Shawn Mendes
8:28am
Beautiful People Ed Sheeran Ft. Khalid
8:24am
What About Us Pink
8:07am
I Dont Care Ed Sheeran And Justin Bieber
8:03am
Lights Down Low Max Ft. Gnash
View full playlist