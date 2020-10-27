      Weather Alert

Van Halen’s California hometown plans memorial to guitarist

Oct 27, 2020 @ 10:55am

PASADENA, Calif. (AP) — Eddie Van Halen’s Southern California hometown will memorialize the late guitar legend, but it’s still unclear what form the tribute will take. The Pasadena City Council on Monday directed officials to come up with ideas and report back on how to best remember the rock icon. Van Halen died of cancer Oct. 6 at age 65. The Pasadena Star-News says the city might consider renaming a street or alley near one of Van Halen’s 1970s rehearsal spaces. Other considerations are building a statue, installing a plaque or rechristening a city building.

You May Also Like
Realtor Falls Down, Dress Flies Over Her Head, All While Showing A Home
Planning Progress (mostly).
A Candy Slide For A Social Distancing Halloween
Mix 103.1 is proud to present "Common Kings" at The Alaska State Fair 2021
Man who bought guns used in 2015 San Bernardino massacre faces sentencing