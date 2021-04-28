      Weather Alert

Video: Latino man pinned by California cops before he dies

Apr 28, 2021 @ 9:19am

By JULIET WILLIAMS Associated Press
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Officials in the San Francisco Bay Area city of Alameda have made public nearly an hour of video that shows officers pinning a Latino man to the ground during an arrest that ended in his death. The body camera footage released Tuesday shows officers confronting 26-year-old Mario Gonzalez. He appeared to be drunk in a park on April 19th. The video shows officers pinning him face down for about five minutes, sometimes planting a knee or elbow on his neck or back. Gonzalez stopped breathing and was pronounced dead at a hospital. His family contends Gonzalez was killed by excessive force and that officers escalated a peaceful situation. Three investigations are underway.

 

