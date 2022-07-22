      Weather Alert

Vince McMahon Announces Retirement From WWE

Jul 22, 2022 @ 1:12pm

STAMFORD, Ct. – Vince McMahon is retiring as the chairman and CEO of World Wrestling Entertainment.

His announcement comes after he was accused of paying millions of dollars in hush money to women he reportedly had sexual interactions with.

McMahon noted he’s about to turn 77-years-old.

In his statement, he also referred to his daughter Stephanie McMahon as co-CEO.

He also gave the same title to Nick Khan.

McMahon noted he’s the majority shareholder in the company and will keep supporting it however he can do so.

