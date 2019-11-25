      Weather Alert

Woman dies in crash of 2 pickups, SUV on Glenn Highway

Nov 25, 2019 @ 12:35pm

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) – A woman driving a pickup died in a weekend crash in Anchorage along the Glenn Highway.
The woman’s name was not immediately released.
Anchorage police say the woman was driving out of the city when her truck crashed into another full-size pickup shortly before 3 p.m. near the Muldoon Road exit. A sport utility vehicle also was struck.
Police say speed and slick conditions contributed to the crash.
Emergency responders pronounced the woman dead at the scene.
One adult with critical injuries was taken to a hospital. Two other adults with unknown injuries were also transported to a hospital.

