Woman dies in fall into water near Ketchikan harbor

KETCHIKAN, Alaska (AP) – The body of a woman has been recovered from waters off Ketchikan.

Alaska State Troopers say 66-year-old Doretta Dowhitt died Wednesday near Hole-In-The-Wall Harbor, a boat launch about 8 miles (13 kilometers) south of Ketchikan.

A neighbor at 6:30 a.m. spotted Dowhitt in the water and pulled her out. The neighbor attempted life-saving measures while calling for help.

Troopers say Dowhitt appeared to have fallen near her home down a steep embankment and into the water. Investigators say alcohol may be been a factor in the fall.

The state medical examiner will conduct an autopsy.

The post Woman dies in fall into water near Ketchikan harbor appeared first on Newstalk 750 – 103.7 KFQD.

