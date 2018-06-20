Anchorage police release name of victim in fatal hit-and-run

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) – Anchorage police have released the name of a woman killed in a weekend hit-and-run crash.

Police say 23-year-old Cassandra Tinker of Anchorage was struck and killed at about 3 a.m. Saturday at 34th Avenue and C Street.

The driver did not stop and has not been identified.

Police say Tinker was struck by a blue, 1990s-model Chevrolet or GMC extended cab pickup.

The truck has four doors, full-length silver running boards, dark fender flares and a long bed.

The truck is missing its passenger-side headlight and turn signal assembly.

