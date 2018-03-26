Man charged with sex abuse of children, dog
By KFQD News
Mar 26, 2018 @ 2:35 PM

FAIRBANKS, Alaska (AP) – An Alaska man was arraigned in Fairbanks on multiple charges of child sexual abuse, child pornography and animal sexual abuse of a dog.

The Fairbanks Daily News-Miner reports the 36-year-old North Pole man, who appeared Saturday before District Court Judge Earl Peterson via closed-circuit television from Fairbanks Correctional Center, is charged with five counts of first-degree sexual abuse of a minor younger than 13, five counts of distributing pornographic materials to minors, five counts of possessing child pornography and five counts of exploitation of a minor, all felonies.

The man also is charged with two counts of misdemeanor cruelty to animals.

If convicted, the man faces a prison sentence of 25-99 years for each count of sexual abuse of a minor, possession of child pornography and exploitation of a minor. Each count of distributing pornographic materials to a minor holds a maximum five-year sentence.

