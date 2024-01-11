Mix 103.1 KMXS 103.1 Logo

2 dead, 3 rescued after a boat overturns near a southeast Alaska community

January 11, 2024 12:42PM AKST
Share
kfqd logo

SITKA, Alaska (AP) — Authorities say two people died and three others were rescued from the water after a boat overturned near the southeast Alaska city of Sitka. The U.S. Coast Guard says it responded Tuesday after being notified by local police that a boat had overturned. The Coast Guard says it received the notification around 4:50 p.m. and that it had rescued the three people from the water about an hour later. A search ensued for two missing people. The Coast Guard says those individuals were found dead in the boat’s cabin Wednesday after state and local authorities used an underwater drone as part of their effort to find them.

You May Also Like

1

Derek Hough Shares Update After Wife’s Second Skull Surgery
2

Former President Trump To Be Included On 2024 Colorado Primary Ballot Following GOP Appeal To Supreme Court
3

Travis Kelce And Taylor Swift’s Romance Like A Hallmark Movie?
4

Maine Bars Trump From Ballot as US Supreme Court Weighs State Authority to Block Former President
5

Social Media’s Most Viral Trends of 2023