4 bears killed as part of Alaska bear attack investigation
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — State wildlife department employees have killed four bears near where authorities say a man was fatally attacked in a remote area behind his property near Hope. The state Department of Fish and Game says preliminary analyses of DNA and other evidence gathered at the scene link a female brown bear and a female black bear to the site and the victim. The incident occurred July 29. Samples taken from the bears who were killed will be analyzed as part of the investigation.