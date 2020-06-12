Alaska health workers seek mask rule for crowded businesses
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — More than 200 Alaska physicians and health care workers concerned about the coronavirus have asked the governor to mandate the use of masks in businesses where social distancing is difficult. The Anchorage Daily News reported that their letter to Republican Gov. Mike Dunleavy says mask wearing should be required in businesses open to the public when six feet of distancing is unrealistic. The letter says recent medical studies and real-world evidence support the use of masks to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. Alaska has experienced a surge in coronavirus cases weeks after restrictions on businesses were lifted in response to low case counts.