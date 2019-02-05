Alaska House speaker vote fails amid ongoing talks

Associated Press
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) – A vote for permanent speaker of the Alaska House failed Monday amid ongoing efforts to organize the chamber.

Republican Rep. David Eastman sought to force a vote, which came three weeks into the session.

A vote for Republican Rep. Dave Talerico failed 20-20, after Democratic Rep. Bryce Edgmon, who also was nominated, declined to be considered for the time being.

Republican Rep. Gary Knopp, who has favored a bipartisan group in control of the House, said he could support Talerico in the future. But he says the House needs to be organized in a way with “success potential.”

In 1981, it took 22 days for a permanent speaker to be elected. However, that organization was tenuous and the speaker was later replaced.

Tuesday is the 22nd day of this session.

