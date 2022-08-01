Mix 103.1 KMXS 103.1 Logo

AP source: US operation killed al-Qaida leader al-Zawahri

August 1, 2022 1:48PM AKDT
Share

WASHINGTON (AP) – A CIA drone strike has killed al-Qaida leader Ayman al-Zawahri in Afghanistan, according to five people familiar with the matter. Current and former officials began hearing Sunday afternoon that al-Zawahri had been killed in a drone strike, but the administration delayed releasing the information until his death could be confirmed, according to one person, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss the matter. White House officials declined to confirm al-Zawahri was killed but noted in a statement that the United States conducted a “successful” counterterrorism operation against a significant al-Qaida target. President Joe Biden is scheduled to address the nation at 7:30 p.m. EDT.

You May Also Like

1

Realtor Falls Down, Dress Flies Over Her Head, All While Showing A Home
2

Add an event to the Mix!
3

Colin Kaepernick has more support now, still long way to go
4

Minneapolis bans police chokeholds in wake of Floyd’s death
5

California governor ends police training in ‘sleeper hold’