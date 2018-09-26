Army prepares for exercise at training area near Fort Greely

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) – The highway leading to an Army training area near Fort Greely will see heavy traffic next week.

About 6,000 soldiers and support personnel will descend upon the Donnelly Training Area for a multi-national “forced on force” training exercise.

The Army says Arctic Anvil 19-01 is designed to provide the 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team with a tough and realistic event. Soldiers from Fort Wainwright in Fairbanks and Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson will participate.

The movement of soldiers will be heaviest Oct. 1-6 as soldiers and supporting units move south in convoys from Fort Wainwright.

Military personnel from Hawaii, Canada and the Alaska National Guard will participate.

Members of the Japanese Ground Self-Defense Force will observe.

The force-on-force exercise will begin Oct. 9 and is scheduled to conclude Oct. 21.

The post Army prepares for exercise at training area near Fort Greely appeared first on Newstalk 750 – 103.7 KFQD.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Police arrest woman suspected of running over friend’s legs Fairbanks greenlights reality TV show featuring city police Alaska judge targeted after giving no jail time for assault Governor declares emergency for Alaska Native languages Pilot dies in crash of Regal Air plane near Rainy Pass Siberian experiment abandons plans to export Alaska bison
Comments