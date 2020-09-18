      Weather Alert

CDC drops controversial testing advice that caused backlash

Sep 18, 2020 @ 10:44am

By MIKE STOBBE AP Medical Writer
NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. health officials are dropping a controversial piece of coronavirus guidance and telling all those who have been in close contact with infected people to get tested. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention essentially returned to its previous guidance about such tests. In doing so, it got rid of language posted last month that said people who didn’t feel sick didn’t need to get tested. That August change set off a rash of criticism from health experts who couldn’t fathom why the nation’s top public health agency would say such a thing amid a pandemic that has been difficult to control.

