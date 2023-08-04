Mix 103.1 KMXS 103.1 Logo

Charlie Puth Teases New Song

August 4, 2023 2:51AM AKDT
Charlie Puth has sent fans into a frenzy after teasing a snippet of his latest song, “Lipstick,” on his social media platforms.  He tweeted about it:

With his impressive track record of delivering emotional and catchy hits, including “Attention,” “We Don’t Talk Anymore,” and “See You Again,” fans are confident that “Lipstick” will be yet another masterpiece from the talented artist.

