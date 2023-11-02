Coach Bobby Knight Passes Away At 83

Legendary IU basketball coach, Bob Knight, has died at the age of 83. He was hospitalized with an illness in April and according to his family, had been in poor health for several years. He led the Hoosiers for 29 years and earned 3 NCAA national titles.

According to ESPN: Knight became the youngest coach at a Division I school in 1965 when he broke in at Army at 24. But he made his mark at Indiana, including winning a school-record 661 games and reaching the NCAA tournament 24 times in 29 seasons. Knight’s first NCAA title came in 1976 when Indiana went undefeated, a feat no team has accomplished since.

He spent six seasons at Texas Tech as coach before becoming an analyst for ESPN.

