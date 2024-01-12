Couple’s “Football Bingo” Goes Viral With Husband Reactions To Watching The Dallas Cowboys

Ladies, we can relate right??

Mackenzie Waters from Texas says she’s been watching the Dallas Cowboys play football for years with hubby Justin, and noticed some trends. He has some pretty typical reactions including quiet clapping, first down signal, saying “let’s go”, and covering his face. So they decided it might be fun to concoct a Bingo card that she can scratch off during the game.

It took off on Tik Tok because what man can watch any sport and not yell at the TV???