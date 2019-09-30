      Weather Alert

Don’t Keep All Your Vet Records!

Sep 30, 2019 @ 10:27am

Do you keep all the receipts and records of your pet’s visits to the veterinarian? Well, here’s why you shouldn’t. Just keep their license information and vaccination records in a safe place – and shred the rest.

Typically, any paperwork from the vet will have your name on it, your address, phone number, and of course – your pet’s name on it… And according to a Google survey of 2,000 people, pets’ names were the most common password choice. So with a simple document from a veterinary office, a hacker can piece together enough details about you to steal your identity.
If you would need a specific file you can always ask your vet for a copy.

