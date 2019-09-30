Don’t Keep All Your Vet Records!
Do you keep all the receipts and records of your pet’s visits to the veterinarian? Well, here’s why you shouldn’t. Just keep their license information and vaccination records in a safe place – and shred the rest.
Typically, any paperwork from the vet will have your name on it, your address, phone number, and of course – your pet’s name on it… And according to a Google survey of 2,000 people, pets’ names were the most common password choice. So with a simple document from a veterinary office, a hacker can piece together enough details about you to steal your identity.
If you would need a specific file you can always ask your vet for a copy.