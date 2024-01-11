Mix 103.1 KMXS 103.1 Logo

FDA: Drugs Like Ozempic And Wegovy Show No Link With Suicide

January 11, 2024 10:55AM AKST
Share
Credit: MGN

(Associated Press) – Federal officials say a preliminary review finds no connection between suicidal thoughts and a new class of diabetes and obesity drugs.

But U.S. Food and Drug Administration officials say they cannot definitively rule out that “a small risk may exist” for those taking medications such as Ozempic, Wegovy and Mounjaro.

The agency said Thursday it will continue to review reports that some patients taking the drugs or similar ones had thoughts of suicide or attempted self harm.

The agency says people taking the drugs should report any concerns to their health care providers.

You May Also Like

1

Derek Hough Shares Update After Wife’s Second Skull Surgery
2

Former President Trump To Be Included On 2024 Colorado Primary Ballot Following GOP Appeal To Supreme Court
3

Travis Kelce And Taylor Swift’s Romance Like A Hallmark Movie?
4

Maine Bars Trump From Ballot as US Supreme Court Weighs State Authority to Block Former President
5

Social Media’s Most Viral Trends of 2023