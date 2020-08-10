      Weather Alert

Health officials are quitting or getting fired amid outbreak

Aug 10, 2020 @ 9:19am

By MICHELLE R. SMITH and LAUREN WEBER Associated Press and KHN
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Vilified, threatened with violence and in some cases burned out, dozens of state and local public health officials around the country have resigned or have been fired amid the coronavirus outbreak, a testament to how politically combustible masks, lockdowns and infection data have become. The latest departure came Sunday, when California’s public health director, Dr. Sonia Angell, quit without explanation following a technical glitch that caused a delay in reporting virus test results — information that was used to make decisions about reopening businesses and schools.

