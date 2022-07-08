How Daily Hugs Enhance the Immune System

When it comes to staying healthy, there’s been an increased focus on boosting our immune system. But you don’t need supplements – or a special diet……
What you need to strengthen your immune system is a daily hug. According to the journal Psychological Science, every time we hug a loved one, we give our immune system a powerful boost. In a study, people were purposely exposed to a cold virus…… but those who got the most hugs were significantly less likely to get sick.
That’s because, when we’re stressed out, our immune function is suppressed and we’re more vulnerable to infection. But a hug – and the emotional support we feel through that physical contact – dials down our stress, bolstering our immune system, and our ability to fight off infections.
