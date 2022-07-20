      Weather Alert

How to Remember Things You Tend to Forget 

Jul 20, 2022 @ 3:00am

Here’s a memory trick that sounds bizarre – but works.

It comes from the journal Memory & Cognition. When you have something you need to remember – like a new password – imagine yourself writing it on a door and then OPENING that door. Because a password gives you access, right?

​​Or if you’re trying to remember someone’s name, imagine writing it on a nametag and sticking it on their shirt. Or if you need to remember something at the grocery store, imagine putting it in your cart and then placing it on the conveyor belt at the checkout stand.

​​The point of that exercise is to link information you’re trying to remember to a related action. That helps to anchor it in your mind.
