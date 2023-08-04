Hundreds Of Former Students Join In Final Concert With Retiring Choir Teacher

A choir teacher was retiring after 30 years and invited former students to an alumni concert…and the video of their one and only rehearsal went viral. It’s magic!

Jim Stanley has been the choir director at Carterville High School in Georgia for 30 years and as he planned to retire, he thought it would be cool to schedule an alumni concert. He said he figured maybe 20-25 kids would come back and sing with his current students at their last concert of the year. But a few alumni started at Facebook group and it swelled to 300! Video of their one and only rehearsal went viral because it just clicked!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Some Good News (@somegoodnews)

The former students were from 1996 to 2022…some in their 40s now…he said it was surreal! The concert was amazing and emotional…as many traveled from as far as Michigan, Texas and Canada because they said Mr. Stanley changed their lives!