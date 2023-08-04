Mix 103.1 KMXS 103.1 Logo

Hundreds Of Former Students Join In Final Concert With Retiring Choir Teacher

August 4, 2023 3:03AM AKDT
Share
Source: YouTube

 A choir teacher was retiring after 30 years and invited former students to an alumni concert…and the video of their one and only rehearsal went viral. It’s magic!

Jim Stanley has been the choir director at Carterville High School in Georgia for 30 years and as he planned to retire, he thought it would be cool to schedule an alumni concert. He said he figured maybe 20-25 kids would come back and sing with his current students at their last concert of the year. But a few alumni started at Facebook group and it swelled to 300! Video of their one and only rehearsal went viral because it just clicked! 

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Some Good News (@somegoodnews)

The former students were from 1996 to 2022…some in their 40s now…he said it was surreal!  The concert was amazing and emotional…as many traveled from as far as Michigan, Texas and Canada because they said Mr. Stanley changed their lives! 

You May Also Like

1

Boy Stops at Random House to Leave Pep Talk on Stranger’s Doorbell Cam
2

Singer Tony Bennett Passes Away at 96
3

Trump Accused Of Asking Staffer To Delete Camera Footage In Florida Classified Documents Case
4

Randy Meisner, Founding Member Of The Eagles, Dies At 77
5

Helicopter carrying state workers crashes into remote Alaska lake, no survivors found, officials say