Microphones Capture Taylor And Travis Dropping The “L Word” To Each Other

January 31, 2024 8:08AM AKST
Source: YouTube

You’ve seen the hug and kiss sesh on the field between Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce after the Kansas City Chiefs clinched the AFC title and spot in the Super Bowl. But now we have the audio that mics picked of what they said to each other!

Swifties are DYING over their exchange where he says, “Tay, I’m gonna enjoy with the guys. I love you….so much fun!” To which she says, “I’ve never been more proud of anyone ever…I love you.”

