Prosecutor says man killed by deputies hit them with car

Apr 28, 2021 @ 9:18am

By BEN FINLEY and JONATHAN DREW Associated Press
ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina prosecutor says that a Black man killed by deputies hit law enforcement officers with his car before they opened fire. District Attorney Andrew Womble told a judge at a hearing Wednesday that he viewed body camera video and disagreed with a characterization by attorneys for the family of Andrew Brown Jr. that his car was stationary when the shooting started. Womble said the video shows that Brown’s car made contact with law enforcement twice before shots could be heard on the video.

 

