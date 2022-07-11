Strict Bedtimes Produce Weight Loss

Most kids have a strict bedtime – so they get the sleep they need and stay healthy and can better manage their emotions.
But research from Duke University shows that ADULTS benefit the most from having a strict bedtime. The study involved nearly two thousand adults who wore a device that tracked how long they slept each night-down to the minute.
And they found that people with irregular sleep patterns typically weighed more, had higher blood sugar, higher blood pressure, and a higher risk of heart attack or stroke than those who kept a consistent sleep schedule.
In addition, people whose sleep and wake times varied were also the most likely to be tired during the day and less active than those who had a consistent bedtime.
