      Weather Alert

Strict Bedtimes Produce Weight Loss

Jul 11, 2022 @ 3:00am

The study involved nearly two thousand adults

Most kids have a strict bedtime – so they get the sleep they need and stay healthy and can better manage their emotions.

But research from Duke University shows that ADULTS benefit the most from having a strict bedtime. The study involved nearly two thousand adults who wore a device that tracked how long they slept each night-down to the minute.

And they found that people with irregular sleep patterns typically weighed more, had higher blood sugar, higher blood pressure, and a higher risk of heart attack or stroke than those who kept a consistent sleep schedule.

In addition, people whose sleep and wake times varied were also the most likely to be tired during the day and less active than those who had a consistent bedtime.

The post Strict Bedtimes Produce Weight Loss appeared first on John Tesh.

You May Also Like
Elon Musk Says He’s Terminating Twitter Deal
Toll from wind-whipped Alaska fire could take days to assess
U.S. Employers Add A Solid 372,000 Jobs In Sign Of Resilience
Jury Finds Man Guilty In Murder Of Rapper Nipsey Hussle
COVID-19 cases prompt mask mandate at Denali National Park

Recently Played

Tuesday, July 12th, 2022
Connect With Us Listen To Us On