      Weather Alert

Student dead in shooting at Southern Arkansas University

Aug 11, 2020 @ 9:37am

MAGNOLIA, Ark. (AP) — Southern Arkansas University says one student has been fatally shot and another was wounded on a campus parking lot. Southern Arkansas University said in a statement that 21-year-old Joshua Keshun Smith was killed in the shooting early Tuesday and a second student, whose name has not been released, is hospitalized in stable condition. The university called the shooting an isolated incident that was not random. It said it involved three students who live off-campus and an undisclosed number of people not associated with the university in Magnolia, about 110 miles southeast of Little Rock.

You May Also Like
Colin Kaepernick has more support now, still long way to go
Minneapolis bans police chokeholds in wake of Floyd’s death
California governor ends police training in ‘sleeper hold’
Seattle mayor bans tear gas use for 30 days amid protests
Shot officer was targeted at Vegas protest, authorities say