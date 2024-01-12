Mix 103.1 KMXS 103.1 Logo

The Chiefs Have Fun with A Taylor Travis Rom-Com Spoof

January 12, 2024 8:35AM AKST
Share
Source: YouTube

In honor of the postseason, the Kansas City Chiefs played off the bright spotlight the Taylor Swift Travis Kelce romance has brought on them with a Hallmark-style rom-com spoof! Well played Chiefs! Plenty of Taylor Easter Eggs too…

The couple are both up for People’s Choice Awards too!  She’s nominated in five categories: Concert Tour Of The Year, Movie Of The Year, Social Celebrity Of The Year, Female Artist Of The Year, and Pop Artist Of The Year. Kelce, meanwhile, got his first-ever People’s Choice nomination in the Athlete Of The Year category.

AND THIS IS EVEN BIGGER NEWS: Sources expect an ENGAGEMENT this summer!

Speaking of, Swifties have been dissecting Tay’s wardrobe choices as of late and seem to think she’s indicating “Reputation” will be her next rerelease!

You May Also Like

1

“The Golden Bachelor” Marries His Bride On TV
2

Ed Sheeran Wins His First Emmy
3

The Supreme Court Will Decide Whether Former President Donald Trump Can Be Kept Off The 2024 Presidential Ballot
4

Starbucks Now Allowing Reusable Cups For Mobile and Drive-Thru Orders
5

Royal Caribbean Set Sail On It’s World Cruise For Nine Months