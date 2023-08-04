Mix 103.1 KMXS 103.1 Logo

Tori Spelling Living In An RV With Her Kids

August 4, 2023 6:42AM AKDT
Source: YouTube

Tori Spelling is a long way from the childhood she had as the daughter of super rich producer Aaron Spelling and the glamour of “90210”. In the midst of her divorce with husband, Dean McDermott, she has reportedly been financially strapped and living out of an RV with their five kids. Mold was discovered in their rental home, so they needed to vacate for it to be treated.

In May, Tori opened up to fans on Instagram about the ‘continual spiral of sickness’ her family had experienced due to ‘extreme mold’ in their home.

 

 

As for work, Tori has a @bffcollection of home accents with former co-star and bff Jennie Garth on QVC.

 

