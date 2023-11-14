Mix 103.1 KMXS 103.1 Logo

US Climate Assessment: Worsening Warming Is Hurting People In All Regions

November 14, 2023 11:44AM AKST
Share
Credit: MGN

(Associated Press) – A massive new federal government report says revved-up climate change now permeates Americans’ daily lives with harms that are already far-reaching and worsening across every region of the United States.

Tuesday’s National Climate Assessment is a five-year localized update on what global warming is doing and will do to the United States.

It paints a picture of a country that is warming about 60% faster than the world as a whole, regularly gets smacked with costly weather disasters and is facing even bigger future problems, including worsening health and inequities that hurt poor and minorities hardest.

You May Also Like

1

Amazing 12-Year-Old Has Found Homes For Nearly 5,000 Dogs
2

Teacher Shot By Student Can Move Forward With Lawsuit
3

Country Star Releases Video Of Adults Raiding His Halloween Candy
4

Amazing 12-Year-Old Has Found Homes For Nearly 5,000 Dogs
5

Is Daylight Saving Time Going Away? No…And Here’s Why