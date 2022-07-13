      Weather Alert

Why Dog Thieves are After Your Pet

Jul 13, 2022 @ 3:00am

According to animal rescue groups, dog thefts have nearly doubled.

Keep a close eye on your PETS! Because, according to animal rescue groups, dog thefts have nearly doubled. A big reason is because pet ownership has skyrocketed. And with the huge rise in demand, prices for some breeds have tripled! 

As a result, thieves are regularly stealing dogs from yards and cars. They’re even attacking owners out walking their dogs, and literally snatching the leashes from their hands. 

Younger animals are the main target, but all dogs are at risk…… With thieves planning on a quick sale, or using the animal to breed puppies they can sell later on.

And even if thieves are caught, they normally don’t face jail time…… Only fines. So it’s considered a low-risk, high-reward crime. So, how can you protect your pet? 

  • The American Kennel Club recommends getting your dog micro-chipped, and make sure your yard is secure.  
  • Also, never leave your dog tied up outside a store or unattended in your car, even for a few minutes. 
  • And change up your dog-walking times and routes, so thieves can’t plan ahead and wait for you.

The post Why Dog Thieves are After Your Pet appeared first on John Tesh.

You May Also Like
Elon Musk Says He’s Terminating Twitter Deal
Sopranos Star Tony Sirico Dies
U.S. Employers Add A Solid 372,000 Jobs In Sign Of Resilience
Toll from wind-whipped Alaska fire could take days to assess
Protein Snacks Before Bed Produce Weight Loss

Recently Played

Wednesday, July 13th, 2022
Connect With Us Listen To Us On