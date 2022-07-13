Why Dog Thieves are After Your Pet

Keep a close eye on your PETS! Because, according to animal rescue groups, dog thefts have nearly doubled. A big reason is because pet ownership has skyrocketed. And with the huge rise in demand, prices for some breeds have tripled!
As a result, thieves are regularly stealing dogs from yards and cars. They’re even attacking owners out walking their dogs, and literally snatching the leashes from their hands.
Younger animals are the main target, but all dogs are at risk…… With thieves planning on a quick sale, or using the animal to breed puppies they can sell later on.
And even if thieves are caught, they normally don’t face jail time…… Only fines. So it’s considered a low-risk, high-reward crime. So, how can you protect your pet?
