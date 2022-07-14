      Weather Alert

Why You and Your Partner Should Go to Bed at the Same Time

Jul 14, 2022 @ 3:00am

Your relationship depends on your bedtime.

To improve your relationship, you and your partner should to bed at the same time. Even if you’re not speaking or touching, climbing in bed together has a halo effect. It makes you feel like you’re in sync…

The folks at the University of Pittsburgh researched couples. And those who had the same sleep schedules felt more satisfied with their relationships. And that means, going to bed within 5 minutes of each other.

It makes couples feel like they have some common ground – and it’s typically a relaxed time to talk about things besides stressors – like work, kids and money.

If you and your partner have different schedules, try this…… Go to bed together, and after the early-to-bed partner falls asleep, get up and continue with your night. You can also try napping together on weekends. It’ll help increase your relationship satisfaction.

